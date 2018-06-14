Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, May 22nd. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. offers content and connectivity services for the airline industry. It provides airlines with in-flight video content, e-commerce and information services. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Global Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

ENT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of ENT stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $2.58. 799,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -20.53. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $225.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.97.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Global Eagle Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 370.92% and a negative net margin of 43.28%. The business had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Eagle Entertainment news, CEO Joshua Marks purchased 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,871.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,313,279 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,095 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 24.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 273,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 54,034 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 97.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 89,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 44,275 shares during the last quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Global Eagle Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $3,921,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 1,125.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 163,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

