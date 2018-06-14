Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Stake Lessened by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,491 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises 1.9% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global Payments worth $10,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPN. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,712,000 after acquiring an additional 27,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Global Payments from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Global Payments from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.42.

GPN stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.73. 18,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,408. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $87.86 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 1.00%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $626,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,945.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $697,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,620.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,048 shares of company stock worth $2,563,468. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

