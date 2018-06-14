Globalstar (GSAT) Trading 8.3% Higher

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) shares traded up 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.52. 4,790,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 4,508,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $0.70 price objective for the company.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.75 million during the quarter. Globalstar had a return on equity of 145.71% and a net margin of 172.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Feinberg Stephen purchased a new position in Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,822,000. Farmstead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth $7,281,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth $2,102,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 383,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 85,652 shares during the period. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,346,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,414,000 after buying an additional 4,634,948 shares during the period.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

