Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd. They currently have $57.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They set a hold rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.25.

GLOB traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.23. The company had a trading volume of 218,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 0.61. Globant has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $56.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Globant by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

