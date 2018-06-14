Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Invests $1.50 Million in Albemarle Co. (ALB) Stock

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,992. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $86.75 and a twelve month high of $144.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $821.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.16.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

