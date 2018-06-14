Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Buys 8,666 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,017 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 2.4% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $44,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 117.4% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 88,488 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,787 shares during the last quarter. Amplify Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,979,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,798,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 365.3% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 11.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 102,450 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

In related news, insider Thomas Kurian sold 979,402 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $44,464,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,143.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $5,743,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,553,265 shares of company stock valued at $117,284,602 in the last three months. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $199.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

