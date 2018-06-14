Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Takes $35.06 Million Position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 725,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,057,000. Sony comprises 1.9% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Sony at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Sony by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SNE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.29 price target on shares of Sony in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

SNE stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.35. Sony Corp has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $53.91.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1,951 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,993.05 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 5.68%. Sony’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $21.90 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. It offers LCD televisions, optical pickups, mobile phones, tablets, audio equipment and video conference systems, batteries, broadcast and professional-use video equipment, and DVD-players/recorders; and Blu-ray Disc players and recorders, ROMs, CDs, DVDs, and UMDs.

