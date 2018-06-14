Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDEN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment opened at $30.31 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $846.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.15 and a beta of 0.49. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $34.75.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $214.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.20 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 1.45%. analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

