Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 5th. They presently have a $164.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.87.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $190.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $142.20 and a fifty-two week high of $194.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 39.97%. Apple’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. research analysts expect that Apple will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.94, for a total value of $2,988,783.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,224,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total value of $2,938,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,194,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,506 shares of company stock worth $48,367,350. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 220.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.