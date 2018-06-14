Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF makes up 3.1% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned about 8.06% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 113.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 37,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF opened at $57.04 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $57.97.

