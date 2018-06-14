Golem (GNT) Trading 35% Lower Over Last Week

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 30th. Golem has a market capitalization of $313.30 million and $9.88 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Golem has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00005799 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Braziliex, Liqui and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003557 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00019054 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000664 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00602292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00223886 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00043388 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00093937 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem’s genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,242,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official website is golem.network.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OOOBTC, Zebpay, CoinEx Market, Livecoin, OKEx, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Lykke Exchange, Gate.io, Braziliex, HitBTC, Liqui, Coinbe, Abucoins, BigONE, Cobinhood, Poloniex, Binance, Koinex, Cryptopia, Ethfinex, Mercatox, Tidex, CoinFalcon, Vebitcoin, Bithumb and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

