Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) in a research note published on Tuesday, May 22nd, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance traded up $1.81, hitting $24.08, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 373,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,806. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through Corporate Channel, and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained and managed by the company.

