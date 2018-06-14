GP Strategies Corp (GPX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. GP Strategies posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.90 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

GPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GP Strategies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of GP Strategies traded up $0.05, hitting $19.65, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $323.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83. GP Strategies has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $31.25.

In other GP Strategies news, Director Marshall S. Geller purchased 3,000 shares of GP Strategies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $58,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall S. Geller purchased 4,000 shares of GP Strategies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $78,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GP Strategies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,002,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

