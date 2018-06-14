Gratus Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 1,463.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.85.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH traded up $1.14, hitting $101.17, on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,432,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,787. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 12 month low of $93.14 and a 12 month high of $114.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. equities research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.60%.

In other CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH news, Director Anthony J. Melone acquired 1,979 shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.06 per share, with a total value of $199,997.74. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,879.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

