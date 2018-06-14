Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Afam Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded Cardinal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.79.

CAH traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $54.62. 3,350,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $50.79 and a 12 month high of $80.37.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.476 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.26%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company worldwide. The company's Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers.

