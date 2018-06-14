Gratus Capital LLC Sells 41,533 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,533 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up about 1.7% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $11,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 94,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser traded up $0.07, reaching $37.26, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 4,891,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,267,890. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. Citigroup upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

