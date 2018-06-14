Analyzing Codexis (CDXS) & Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains (NASDAQ: GPRE) and Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Green Plains alerts:

This table compares Green Plains and Codexis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains $3.60 billion 0.24 $61.06 million ($0.86) -24.07 Codexis $50.02 million 15.75 -$22.99 million ($0.50) -29.60

Green Plains has higher revenue and earnings than Codexis. Codexis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Plains, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Green Plains and Codexis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains 0 0 5 0 3.00 Codexis 0 0 3 0 3.00

Green Plains currently has a consensus price target of $26.20, suggesting a potential upside of 26.57%. Codexis has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.16%. Given Green Plains’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Green Plains is more favorable than Codexis.

Dividends

Green Plains pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Codexis does not pay a dividend. Green Plains pays out -55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Green Plains has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codexis has a beta of -1.63, indicating that its stock price is 263% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Green Plains and Codexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains 1.08% -5.27% -2.07% Codexis -36.06% -87.65% -42.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.9% of Codexis shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Green Plains shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Codexis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Green Plains beats Codexis on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in the grain procurement, handling, and storage activities; and commodity marketing business, which purchases, markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil, as well as crude oil, grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Food and Ingredients segment purchases and sells feeder cattle to meat processors; and produces and sells white distilled vinegar and various specialty vinegar, such as balsamic, red wine, white wine, cider, and other varietals primarily to the food industry participants, including branded food companies, private label food manufacturers, and companies serving the foodservice channel, as well as for retail and industrial uses. This segment also produces, trades in, and sells corn and soybean oil. The Partnership segment offers fuel storage and transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned 39 ethanol storage facilities; 8 fuel terminal facilities; and approximately a fleet of 3,500 leased railcars. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The company's platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also enhances the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency or outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.