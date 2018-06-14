Green Square Capital LLC Has $241,000 Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Green Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 104.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles B. Knapp sold 10,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $437,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,165.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC opened at $45.68 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 22nd. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AFLAC to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $48.00 target price on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $22.75 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

