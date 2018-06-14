Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR) & Corporacion America (CAAP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Corporacion America (NYSE: CAAP) and Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Corporacion America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Corporacion America and Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporacion America 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV 0 3 1 0 2.25

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a consensus target price of $202.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.72%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV is more favorable than Corporacion America.

Profitability

This table compares Corporacion America and Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporacion America N/A N/A N/A Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV 42.52% 19.76% 12.06%

Dividends

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV pays an annual dividend of $2.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Corporacion America does not pay a dividend. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corporacion America and Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporacion America $1.58 billion 1.09 $63.49 million $0.47 22.91 Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV $663.55 million 6.45 $309.22 million $9.89 15.62

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Corporacion America. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporacion America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV beats Corporacion America on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corporacion America Company Profile

Corporación América Airports S.A. acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 51 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports S.A. is a subsidiary of A.C.I. Airports S.à r.l.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Mérida, Villahermosa, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Huatulco, Cozumel, Minatitlán, and Tapachula. The company also provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services. In addition, it offers non-aeronautical services that comprise leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, airlines, and other commercial tenants; complementary services, such as catering, handling, and ground transportation services; and airport access, automobile parking and ground transport, and fuel services. Further, it provides construction services. Additionally, through its 60% joint venture, it operates the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

