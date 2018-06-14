GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Position in Container Store Group Inc (TCS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.36% of Container Store Group worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCS. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Container Store Group by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Container Store Group by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new stake in Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th.

Shares of Container Store Group opened at $7.99 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $406.18 million, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.54. Container Store Group Inc has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $232.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. Container Store Group had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Container Store Group Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Container Store Group Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including bath, box, closets, collections, containers, gift packaging, hooks, kitchen, laundry, office, shelving, storage, trash, and travel, as well as elfa branded products.

