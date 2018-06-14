GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Stake in ICF International Inc (ICFI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.09% of ICF International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in ICF International during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in ICF International during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ICF International by 56.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICF International during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in ICF International by 34.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICF International opened at $71.25 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. ICF International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ICF International had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that ICF International Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

ICFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of ICF International to $77.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of ICF International in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of ICF International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $199,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $475,402.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,541 shares of company stock worth $2,697,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

