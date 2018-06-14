GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $989,000 Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (SBAC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 159.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $190.00 price objective on SBA Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $156.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $130.74 and a 1 year high of $177.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.41, a PEG ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.86.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $1,699,994.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $346,947.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,211.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,989 shares of company stock worth $2,547,009. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.