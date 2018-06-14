GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $966,000 in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) Stock

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 133,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 252.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 31,765 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals opened at $11.66 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 2.57. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 10.16.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.05% and a negative net margin of 199.55%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 14,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,365. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 25,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $165,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $479,750 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ARWR shares. BidaskClub lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage medicines include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT for the treatment of liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-Lung1 for the treatment of an undisclosed pulmonary target; ARO-HIF2 to treat renal cell carcinoma; ARO-F12 for hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders; and ARO-AMG1 for the treatment of an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target.

