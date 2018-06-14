GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,638 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,275,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,925,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,482 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,069,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,562,000 after purchasing an additional 169,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,605,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,957,000 after purchasing an additional 105,388 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,964 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,077,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,484,000 after purchasing an additional 69,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $97.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $108.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.39%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 24th. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 36.44%.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.64.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,645,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

