Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guaranty Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.47. Guaranty Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Guaranty Bancorp.

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Guaranty Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $39.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.32 million.

GBNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Guaranty Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other news, EVP Keith Dickelman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Dan O’brien sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $44,494.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,052 shares of company stock valued at $235,168 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Probabilities Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Guaranty Bancorp traded down $0.55, reaching $34.50, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 601,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,949. Guaranty Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. Guaranty Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Guaranty Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking and other financial services to consumers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as demand, interest-bearing demand, NOW, money market, IRA, and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

