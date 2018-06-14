Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $76.75 Million Position in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,076,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of Fiserv worth $76,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 48,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $3,613,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 617,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,611,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 34,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $2,496,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,388 shares of company stock worth $10,472,613 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $75.85 on Thursday. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $76.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FISV. BidaskClub cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fiserv from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fiserv from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

