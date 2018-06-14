Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 61,757 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61,757 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $82,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 37,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 21,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences opened at $151.98 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $100.20 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.69 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.84, for a total value of $538,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $4,213,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,522,868.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,682 shares of company stock valued at $39,008,358 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

