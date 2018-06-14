Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 72,798 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,831 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 72,798 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Electronic Arts worth $78,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 33,333.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $140.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

EA stock opened at $143.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.63 and a 12 month high of $144.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The game software company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 28.51%. sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick Soderlund sold 66,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $8,688,651.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,776,698.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.83, for a total transaction of $1,426,215.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,186,608.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,142 shares of company stock valued at $23,053,206. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.