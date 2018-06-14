Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $234-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.31 million.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.11.

Shares of GWRE traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,565. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.00, a PEG ratio of 203.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $65.89 and a 52-week high of $96.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.31 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 12.83%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel James Winston King sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $165,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,969 shares in the company, valued at $333,951.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $35,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,487 shares of company stock worth $4,315,717. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.

