Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Insider Acquires $99,880.70 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. bought 1,130 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.39 per share, for a total transaction of $99,880.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 220,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,502,634.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities traded up $0.87, hitting $96.87, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 825,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.35. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $85.16 and a 52-week high of $110.95.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $386.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.42 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a $0.9225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $97.00 target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. National Pension Service lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 134,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,404,000 after buying an additional 42,589 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 236,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 29,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 100,490 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

