Zacks Investment Research Lowers H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) to Hold

H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, “H.I.S. Co., Ltd. provides travel agency services. The company offers business trips, group tours and package tours; Skywalker cards and gift cards; overseas travel insurance products. It operates primarily in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand and South Korea. H.I.S. Co., Ltd. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

H.I.S. stock opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. H.I.S. has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $37.42.

