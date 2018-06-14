Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) insider H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,818,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,399,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $235.74 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.14 and a 12 month high of $237.80. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $221.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.37 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Maxim Group set a $220.00 target price on Tyler Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $127,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,334.7% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 941.9% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

