Hancock Holding Co. Buys 23,464 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

Hancock Holding Co. grew its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,464 shares during the quarter. Hancock Holding Co.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,646,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 443,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 154,375 shares during the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,016,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kohl’s by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 223,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,957,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on KSS. Citigroup downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Kohl’s opened at $75.72 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Burd sold 4,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total value of $379,133.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Watson sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $215,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 330,311 shares of company stock worth $21,499,967. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

