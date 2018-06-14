Prudential Financial Inc. Has $7.96 Million Holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,691 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Harley-Davidson worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,049,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,054,000 after acquiring an additional 866,348 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 4,114,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,351,000 after acquiring an additional 508,000 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,538,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 928,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,248,000 after acquiring an additional 354,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5,971.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 245,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Longbow Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

HOG stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11. Harley-Davidson Inc has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.16. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

