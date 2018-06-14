iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV) Shares Sold by Harvard Management Co. Inc.

Harvard Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Index accounts for about 2.5% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index were worth $20,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Index by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 41,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,714 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 909,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,437,000 after acquiring an additional 24,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Index traded up $0.69, reaching $280.61, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 173,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613,953. iShares S&P 500 Index has a 1 year low of $241.58 and a 1 year high of $288.69.

iShares S&P 500 Index Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

