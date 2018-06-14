Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) CEO Buys $65,500.00 in Stock

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit traded down $0.03, hitting $10.52, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 33,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,218. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $66.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.73. Harvest Capital Credit Corp has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $14.09.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 9.62%. equities analysts forecast that Harvest Capital Credit Corp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 18th. Harvest Capital Credit’s payout ratio is currently 89.06%.

HCAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $12.00 price target on Harvest Capital Credit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Harvest Capital Credit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $2,338,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies.

