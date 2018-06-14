Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP lowered its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Argus cut their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Hasbro to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

Shares of Hasbro traded up $0.86, hitting $91.61, on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,837. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $116.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $716.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.00 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

