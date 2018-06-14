Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 2,007 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Hasbro by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro traded up $0.83, hitting $91.58, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 70,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $116.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $716.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.00 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

