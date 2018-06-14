HC Wainwright Analysts Give Obseva (OBSV) a $28.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price target on Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“We anticipate top-line data within the next few weeks from the Phase 2b EDELWEISS trial of OBE2109 (linzagolix), ObsEva’s main clinical-stage asset, in women with endometriosis. As a reminder, the broad goal of this study is the identification of two distinct therapeutic dosing options to serve the needs of the large and diverse endometriosis patient population: (1) a dosage with the potential for alleviating patient symptoms with moderate estrogen suppression that does not meaningfully decrease bone mineral density (BMD), thus obviating the need for hormonal add- back therapy (ABT); and (2), a higher dosage that fully or nearly fully suppresses estrogen, which would require ABT to restore estrogen with the purpose of counteracting bone loss.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

Get Obseva alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of Obseva from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Obseva in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Obseva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Obseva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Obseva opened at $14.02 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Obseva has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $542.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.83.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). analysts predict that Obseva will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBSV. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in Obseva by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 547,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 287,500 shares in the last quarter. VHCP Management II LLC raised its position in Obseva by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 1,988,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 587,500 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Management VIII L.L.C. raised its position in Obseva by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Management VIII L.L.C. now owns 4,749,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in Obseva by 39.7% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new position in Obseva during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

Receive News & Ratings for Obseva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obseva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.