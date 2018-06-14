HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $9.26 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $5,052,547.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,284,841.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan B. Perlin sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $1,198,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9,933.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 112,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 111,650 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,023. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.13. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $106.84.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 55.50% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.