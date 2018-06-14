Critical Review: Msci (MSCI) and Qiwi (QIWI)

Msci (NYSE: MSCI) and Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Msci and Qiwi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Msci 0 2 3 0 2.60 Qiwi 1 1 2 0 2.25

Msci presently has a consensus price target of $160.20, indicating a potential downside of 7.05%. Qiwi has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.66%. Given Qiwi’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Qiwi is more favorable than Msci.

Profitability

This table compares Msci and Qiwi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Msci 26.14% 109.18% 12.64% Qiwi 14.45% 16.76% 8.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Msci shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of Qiwi shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Msci shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Msci pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Qiwi pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Msci pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Qiwi pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Msci has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Qiwi is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Msci and Qiwi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Msci $1.27 billion 12.04 $303.97 million $3.98 43.30 Qiwi $363.00 million 2.07 $53.24 million $1.04 16.07

Msci has higher revenue and earnings than Qiwi. Qiwi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Msci, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Msci has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiwi has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Msci beats Qiwi on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution, and portfolio management content, applications, and services that provide clients with an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across various asset classes, spanning short, medium, and long-term time horizons; and various managed services for clients to address the needs of various specialized areas of the investment community by providing a reporting service and performance reporting tools to institutional consultants and investors in hedge funds. The ESG segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors impact the long-term risk of their investments; and data and ratings products for use in the construction of equity and fixed income indexes to help institutional investors benchmark ESG investment performance and issue index-based investment products, as well as manage, measure, and report on ESG mandates. The Real Estate segment offers real estate performance analysis for funds, investors, managers, and lenders. This segment provides products and services that include research, reporting, and benchmarking; and business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers. MSCI Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Qiwi Wallet, which is an online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer system that allows customers to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

