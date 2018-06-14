Analyzing Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) and Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT)

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) and Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Caribbean Cruises and Nordic American Tanker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Caribbean Cruises 18.52% 15.85% 7.27% Nordic American Tanker -70.33% -12.23% -7.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Royal Caribbean Cruises and Nordic American Tanker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Caribbean Cruises $8.78 billion 2.60 $1.63 billion $7.53 14.34 Nordic American Tanker $154.68 million 2.11 -$204.96 million ($0.71) -3.24

Royal Caribbean Cruises has higher revenue and earnings than Nordic American Tanker. Nordic American Tanker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Caribbean Cruises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.9% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Nordic American Tanker shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Royal Caribbean Cruises and Nordic American Tanker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Caribbean Cruises 1 4 10 0 2.60 Nordic American Tanker 2 4 1 0 1.86

Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus target price of $135.60, suggesting a potential upside of 25.58%. Nordic American Tanker has a consensus target price of $2.71, suggesting a potential upside of 17.75%. Given Royal Caribbean Cruises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Royal Caribbean Cruises is more favorable than Nordic American Tanker.

Risk & Volatility

Royal Caribbean Cruises has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordic American Tanker has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Royal Caribbean Cruises pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Nordic American Tanker pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Royal Caribbean Cruises pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nordic American Tanker pays out -5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Royal Caribbean Cruises has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Royal Caribbean Cruises is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Royal Caribbean Cruises beats Nordic American Tanker on 16 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights. The Celebrity Cruises brand offers itineraries to destinations, such as Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Galapagos Islands, Hawaii, India, New Zealand, the Panama Canal, and South America with cruise lengths ranging from 2 to 19 nights. The Azamara Club Cruises brand offers cruise itineraries ranging from 4 to 21 nights to destinations, including Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Northern and Western Europe, the Mediterranean, Central and North America, and the less-traveled islands of the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 49 ships with itineraries ranging from 2 to 23 nights to approximately 540 destinations. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

