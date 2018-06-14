Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS) & Antero Midstream Partners (AM) Head-To-Head Survey

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE: TGS) and Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and Antero Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transportadora de Gas del Sur 1 1 0 0 1.50 Antero Midstream Partners 0 1 10 0 2.91

Transportadora de Gas del Sur currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.13%. Antero Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.31%. Given Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Transportadora de Gas del Sur is more favorable than Antero Midstream Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Antero Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Antero Midstream Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Transportadora de Gas del Sur and Antero Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transportadora de Gas del Sur 25.94% 72.93% 28.68% Antero Midstream Partners 32.52% 19.19% 9.90%

Risk and Volatility

Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Antero Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Transportadora de Gas del Sur does not pay a dividend. Antero Midstream Partners pays out 111.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Antero Midstream Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Transportadora de Gas del Sur and Antero Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transportadora de Gas del Sur $742.27 million 3.47 $168.71 million $1.07 15.16 Antero Midstream Partners $772.50 million 7.48 $307.31 million $1.40 22.06

Antero Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Transportadora de Gas del Sur. Transportadora de Gas del Sur is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antero Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Antero Midstream Partners beats Transportadora de Gas del Sur on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2017, it served 6.1 million residential, commercial, industrial, and electric power generation end-users. It also provides operation and maintenance services for the natural gas transportation facilities. The Liquids Production and Commercialization segment produces and commercializes natural gas liquids, such as ethane, LPG, natural gasoline, propane, and butane in Argentina and internationally. The Other Services segment offers midstream services, including natural gas treatment, separation, and removal of impurities from the natural gas stream, as well as natural gas compression. It also provides services related to pipeline and compression plant construction, operation, and maintenance; and generates steam for electricity production. The Telecommunications segment provides telecommunication services for telecommunication operators and corporate customers. Its telecommunication network includes a microwave digital network with synchronous digital hierarchy technology and a dark fiber optic network. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is a subsidiary of Compañía de Inversiones de Energía S.A.

About Antero Midstream Partners

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company's Marcellus and Utica Shale water handling and treatment systems included 190 miles and 83 miles of pipelines, respectively; and gathering systems comprised 242 miles and 123 miles of pipelines, respectively. Antero Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Antero Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of Antero Resources Corporation.

