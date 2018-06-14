Head-To-Head Contrast: Coloplast (CLPBY) versus Its Rivals

Coloplast (OTCMKTS: CLPBY) is one of 25 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Coloplast to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Coloplast alerts:

0.1% of Coloplast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Coloplast and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coloplast 0 0 0 0 N/A Coloplast Competitors 137 742 1309 64 2.58

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential downside of 5.08%. Given Coloplast’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coloplast has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coloplast and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coloplast $2.31 billion $564.23 million 37.00 Coloplast Competitors $1.40 billion $213.02 million 26.82

Coloplast has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Coloplast is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Coloplast and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coloplast 23.78% 75.48% 32.25% Coloplast Competitors -162.69% -79.19% -16.37%

Risk & Volatility

Coloplast has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coloplast’s rivals have a beta of 0.84, suggesting that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Coloplast pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Coloplast pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 28.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Coloplast lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

About Coloplast

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Urology Care, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products for intestinal dysfunction resulting from disease, accident, and congenital disorder. The company's ostomy care products include colostomy, ileostomy, and urostomy bags under the SenSura brand; and SenSura Mio, a colostomy product with elastic adhesive that fits individual body shapes, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. It also offers urology care products for people suffering from diseases and symptoms of the urinary system, pelvic floor prolapse, and the male reproductive system, such as urinary incontinence, kidney stones, enlarged prostate, and impotence. The company's disposable surgical devices include prostate catheters and stents used for urological and gynecological applications before, during, and after surgery under the Porgès brand; vaginal slings to restore continence; synthetic mesh products to treat weak pelvic floor; and penile implants for men. In addition, it provides continence care products, such as SpeediCath catheters that offer catherisation for both genders; Peristeen, an anal irrigation system for controlled emptying of the bowels; and Conveen Active urine bags. Further, the company offers wound care products, such as foam dressings under the Biatain brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand, as well as skin care products, such as disinfectant liquids or creams used to protect and treat the skin and to clean wounds. Additionally, it offers Interdry, a textile placed in a skin fold to absorb moisture for treatment and prevention of skin fold problems, such as fungal infections, damaged skin, or odour nuisance. The company supplies its products to hospitals, institutions, wholesalers, and pharmacies; and directly to users. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.