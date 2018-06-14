Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) and Joint (JYNT) Head to Head Survey

Finjan (NASDAQ: FNJN) and Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Finjan and Joint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finjan 0 0 2 0 3.00 Joint 0 0 4 0 3.00

Finjan presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.65%. Joint has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.39%. Given Finjan’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Finjan is more favorable than Joint.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.1% of Finjan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Joint shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Finjan shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Joint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Finjan and Joint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan N/A 95.86% 47.19% Joint -7.58% -53.03% -12.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Finjan and Joint’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan $50.48 million 1.61 $22.81 million $0.35 8.37 Joint $25.16 million 4.26 -$3.27 million ($0.25) -31.52

Finjan has higher revenue and earnings than Joint. Joint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finjan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Finjan has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Joint has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Finjan beats Joint on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc., a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The company's technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also develops mobile security applications; invests in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; and provides cyber risk and cyber security advisory services provides. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 352 franchised clinics and 47 company-owned or managed clinics. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

