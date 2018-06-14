Comparing Blackhawk Network (NASDAQ:HAWK) & Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Blackhawk Network (NASDAQ: HAWK) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blackhawk Network and Synchrony Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackhawk Network $2.23 billion 1.16 -$155.76 million ($2.77) -16.32 Synchrony Financial $16.70 billion 1.58 $1.94 billion $2.62 13.34

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Blackhawk Network. Blackhawk Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synchrony Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Blackhawk Network and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackhawk Network -7.01% -21.14% -5.06% Synchrony Financial 12.36% 15.60% 2.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Blackhawk Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Blackhawk Network shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Synchrony Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Blackhawk Network does not pay a dividend. Synchrony Financial pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Blackhawk Network has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Blackhawk Network and Synchrony Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackhawk Network 0 13 1 0 2.07 Synchrony Financial 1 4 11 0 2.63

Blackhawk Network presently has a consensus target price of $46.73, indicating a potential upside of 3.37%. Synchrony Financial has a consensus target price of $40.40, indicating a potential upside of 15.63%. Given Synchrony Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than Blackhawk Network.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Blackhawk Network on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. provides a range of prepaid gift, telecom, and debit cards in physical and electronic forms; and related prepaid products and payment services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards. The company distributes closed loop gift cards in the areas of digital media and e-commerce, dining, electronics, entertainment, fashion, transportation, home improvement, and travel; non-reloadable open loop gift cards; and prepaid wireless or cellular cards that are used to load airtime onto the prepaid handsets, as well as sells handsets. It also offers general purpose reloadable (GPR) cards; and Reloadit, a GPR reload network product that allows consumers to reload funds onto their previously purchased third-party GPR cards. In addition, the company provides incentives solutions comprising solutions, which allow businesses to manage consumer incentive programs, including in-store, online, or mail-in rebate processing; a hosted software platform for managing sales person and sales channel incentive programs; bulk prepaid card ordering systems and Websites to allow business and incentive program clients to use prepaid cards as part of their incentive and reward programs; direct-to-participant fulfillment services for prepaid cards, checks, and merchandise; and employee engagement programs. Further, it offers Cardpool that provides an online marketplace and various retail locations to sell unused gift cards; digital services for online and mobile applications; and card production and processing services to its prepaid gift and telecom content providers. The company distributes its products through grocery, convenience, specialty, and online retailers. Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It also provides promotional financing to consumers for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through multiple channels, including digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

