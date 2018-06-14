Boston Scientific (BSX) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Financial Contrast

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: TTOO) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

This table compares T2 Biosystems and Boston Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T2 Biosystems -1,003.23% -1,117.88% -105.28% Boston Scientific 1.21% 25.10% 9.63%

Volatility & Risk

T2 Biosystems has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for T2 Biosystems and Boston Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T2 Biosystems 0 1 4 0 2.80 Boston Scientific 0 3 16 3 3.00

T2 Biosystems currently has a consensus target price of $8.40, indicating a potential downside of 12.23%. Boston Scientific has a consensus target price of $32.32, indicating a potential downside of 0.74%. Given Boston Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Scientific is more favorable than T2 Biosystems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.6% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares T2 Biosystems and Boston Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T2 Biosystems $4.66 million 88.37 -$62.42 million N/A N/A Boston Scientific $9.05 billion 4.97 $105.00 million $1.26 25.84

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than T2 Biosystems.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats T2 Biosystems on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx, a bench-top instrument for sepsis, Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida panel for the detection of candida species in human whole blood specimens. In addition, it is developing T2Bacteria, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2Lyme for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria; and T2Plex, an integrated instrument for hemostasis applications. The company has collaboration agreement with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a novel diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease; and Allergan Sales, LLC for the direct detection diagnostic test panel that adds additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate and testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems. It also provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, and atherectomy systems to treat arterial diseases; thrombectomy systems, wires, and stents to treat venous diseases; and peripheral embolization devices, microcatheters, and drainage catheters to treat various cancers. In addition, the company offers cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to treat abnormalities; remote patient management system; implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker systems; and medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, mapping system, and other accessories. Further, it provides products to diagnose and treat diseases of the gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to diagnose, treat, and palliate pulmonary diseases within the airway and lungs; and products to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; deep brain stimulation systems for the treatment of parkinson's disease, tremor, and intractable primary and secondary dystonia; and spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.