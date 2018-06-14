Head-To-Head Review: CyberOptics (CYBE) versus Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI)

CyberOptics (NASDAQ: CYBE) and Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

CyberOptics has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nova Measuring Instruments has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CyberOptics and Nova Measuring Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberOptics 2.44% 1.81% 1.52% Nova Measuring Instruments 20.48% 24.17% 19.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CyberOptics and Nova Measuring Instruments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberOptics $53.33 million 2.46 $1.31 million $0.13 143.85 Nova Measuring Instruments $221.99 million 3.78 $46.45 million $1.85 16.26

Nova Measuring Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than CyberOptics. Nova Measuring Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyberOptics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CyberOptics and Nova Measuring Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberOptics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nova Measuring Instruments 0 0 4 0 3.00

CyberOptics currently has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.18%. Nova Measuring Instruments has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.37%. Given Nova Measuring Instruments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nova Measuring Instruments is more favorable than CyberOptics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.6% of CyberOptics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Nova Measuring Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of CyberOptics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Nova Measuring Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nova Measuring Instruments beats CyberOptics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems. It also provides SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste. In addition, the company offers 3D solder paste inspection sensors; inspection system products primarily used in the semiconductor and SMT electronic assembly industries for process control, inspection, and metrology; AOI products to inspect circuit boards after component placement; and 3D solder paste measurement machines. Further, it provides metrology products, such as CyberGage 360 and SQ3000 3D CMM, which are used as in-line or off-line metrology tools in the SMT, semiconductor, and consumer electronics manufacturing industries; and WaferSense family of products that provide measurements of critical factors in the semiconductor fabrication process. The company sells its products to the electronic assembly circuit board manufacturers, including end-user customers manufacturing their own circuit boards, original design manufacturers, electronics manufacturing service providers, and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies; and semiconductor DRAM and SSD memory manufacturers through independent sales representatives and distributors. CyberOptics Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. Its products include thin film and optical CD process control solutions for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical polishing, and deposition. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, ASIC, foundries, and memory manufactures, as well as end users and process equipment manufacturers worldwide. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

