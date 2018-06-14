Critical Analysis: Intrepid Potash (IPI) vs. Fairmount Santrol (FMSA)

Intrepid Potash (NYSE: IPI) and Fairmount Santrol (NYSE:FMSA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Intrepid Potash has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairmount Santrol has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intrepid Potash and Fairmount Santrol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrepid Potash -4.60% -1.82% -1.44% Fairmount Santrol 8.89% 33.29% 7.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intrepid Potash and Fairmount Santrol’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrepid Potash $157.61 million 3.83 -$22.91 million ($0.18) -25.67 Fairmount Santrol $959.79 million 1.32 $53.78 million $0.24 23.46

Fairmount Santrol has higher revenue and earnings than Intrepid Potash. Intrepid Potash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fairmount Santrol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.3% of Intrepid Potash shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Fairmount Santrol shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Intrepid Potash shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Fairmount Santrol shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Intrepid Potash and Fairmount Santrol, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrepid Potash 1 2 1 0 2.00 Fairmount Santrol 1 9 10 0 2.45

Intrepid Potash presently has a consensus target price of $3.81, suggesting a potential downside of 17.48%. Fairmount Santrol has a consensus target price of $6.01, suggesting a potential upside of 6.68%. Given Fairmount Santrol’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fairmount Santrol is more favorable than Intrepid Potash.

Summary

Fairmount Santrol beats Intrepid Potash on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc. produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Potash and Trio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market. The Trio segment provides Trio, a specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle. The company also sells water for use in the oil and gas services industry. In addition, it offers salt for use in animal feeds, industrial applications, pool salts, and treatment of roads and walkways; magnesium chloride for use in the deicing and dedusting of roads; brines for well development and completion applications in the oil and gas industry; and metal recovery salt, a combination of potash and salt to enhance the recovery of aluminum in the aluminum recycling processing facilities. Intrepid Potash, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Fairmount Santrol Company Profile

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides sand-based proppant solutions for exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Proppant Solutions and Industrial & Recreational Products. The Proppant Solutions segment primarily provides sand-based proppants for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Mexico, China, and northern Europe. Its products include northern white frac sand, API-spec brown sand, and coated sand products; and Propel SSP product that utilizes a polymer coating applied to a proppant substrate. The Industrial & Recreational Products segment offers raw, coated, and custom blended sands for use in building products, foundry, glass, turf and landscape, and filtration industries primarily in North America. Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. also supplies proppants to oilfield service companies. The company was formerly known as FMSA Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. in July 2015. Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Chesterland, Ohio.

