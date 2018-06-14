Contrasting Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) and Meritor (MTOR)

Meritor (NYSE: MTOR) and Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Meritor and Gentex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritor 8.08% 115.74% 9.08% Gentex 23.27% 19.05% 16.41%

Dividends

Gentex pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Meritor does not pay a dividend. Gentex pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meritor and Gentex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritor $3.35 billion 0.56 $324.00 million $1.88 11.32 Gentex $1.79 billion 3.83 $406.79 million $1.28 19.62

Gentex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Meritor. Meritor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gentex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Meritor and Gentex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritor 0 4 6 0 2.60 Gentex 0 4 5 0 2.56

Meritor presently has a consensus price target of $28.55, indicating a potential upside of 34.10%. Gentex has a consensus price target of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.22%. Given Meritor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Meritor is more favorable than Gentex.

Risk and Volatility

Meritor has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentex has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.1% of Meritor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Gentex shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Meritor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Gentex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Meritor beats Gentex on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer. The Commercial Truck & Industrial segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines, and braking and suspension systems primarily for medium-and heavy-duty trucks, off-highway, military, construction, bus and coach, fire and emergency, and other applications. This segment also engages in aftermarket business. The Aftermarket & Trailer segment supplies axles, brakes, drivelines, suspension parts, and other replacement and remanufactured parts to commercial vehicle aftermarket customers. This segment also offers various undercarriage products and systems for trailer applications. The company sells its products under the Meritor, Euclid, Trucktechnic, Meritor Green, Mach, and Meritor AllFit brands primarily to OEMs and its parts marketing operations, and dealers, as well as for other independent distributors and service garages in the aftermarket industry in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as ArvinMeritor, Inc. and changed its name to Meritor, Inc. in March 2011. Meritor, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. The company also provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. Gentex Corporation sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

